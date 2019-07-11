Time Technoplast Q1 PAT seen up 15.3% YoY to Rs. 49.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Time Technoplast to report net profit at Rs. 49.8 crore up 15.3% year-on-year (down 32.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 885.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 23 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 130.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.