Tide Water Oil Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 348.09 crore, up 10.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.09 crore in December 2021 up 10.52% from Rs. 314.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.30 crore in December 2021 down 17% from Rs. 35.30 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.91 crore in December 2021 down 19.34% from Rs. 50.72 crore in December 2020.

Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 103.85 in December 2020.

Tide Water Oil shares closed at 1,379.25 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.96% returns over the last 6 months and 57.55% over the last 12 months.