    Thomas Scott Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore, up 42.64% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Scott India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore in June 2023 up 42.64% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 62.47% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 105.38% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022.

    Thomas Scott EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2022.

    Thomas Scott shares closed at 72.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.53% returns over the last 6 months and 107.29% over the last 12 months.

    Thomas Scott India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.3823.9112.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.3823.9112.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.148.636.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.034.621.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.540.580.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.731.24
    Depreciation0.230.210.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.954.973.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.963.160.81
    Other Income0.730.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.683.180.81
    Interest0.530.560.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.152.620.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.152.620.74
    Tax0.00-0.070.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.152.680.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.152.680.71
    Equity Share Capital7.855.515.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.467.912.09
    Diluted EPS1.467.912.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.467.912.09
    Diluted EPS1.467.912.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk #Thomas Scott #Thomas Scott India
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

