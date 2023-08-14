Thomas Scott Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore, up 42.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.38 crore in June 2023 up 42.64% from Rs. 12.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 62.47% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 105.38% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022.

Thomas Scott EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2022.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 72.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.53% returns over the last 6 months and 107.29% over the last 12 months.