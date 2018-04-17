Thermax Q4 PAT seen up 14.7% YoY to Rs. 133.3 cr: Edelweiss

Edelweiss has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Engineering & Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Thermax to report net profit at Rs. 133.3 crore up 14.7% year-on-year (up 110.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Y-o-Y (up 61.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,584.6 crore, according to Edelweiss.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 99.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 184.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.