The Phoenix Mills Q1 PAT seen to Rs. 125 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Building Material sector. The brokerage house expects The Phoenix Mills to report net profit at Rs. 125 crore (up 19.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 156 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 523 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 260 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 274 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.