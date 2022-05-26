Technofab Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.61 crore, up 312.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.61 crore in March 2022 up 312.8% from Rs. 10.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.98 crore in March 2022 down 139.54% from Rs. 10.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022 down 713.54% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2021.

Technofab Engg shares closed at 6.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)