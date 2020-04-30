Tech Mahindra reports Q4 profit at Rs 803 crore; EBIT margin at 10%

The stock fell quite sharply not only during the March quarter, but also in full financial year 2019-20 and year-to-date 2020, down 25.8 percent, 27.1 percent and 30.6 percent respectively.
Largecap IT company, Tech Mahindra on April 30 posted a profit of Rs 803 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1,145.9 crore profit in December ended quarter 2019.
The currency plays a key role in IT companies' revenues as any depreciation in rupee plays out well for export companies. The currency weakened by 6 percent during the March quarter as well as year-to-date 2020.
The stock fell sharply not only during the March quarter but also in the full financial year 2019-20 and year-to-date 2020, down 25.8 percent, 27.1 percent, and 30.6 percent, respectively. In comparison, BSE Information Technology index shed 17 percent, 16 percent, and 13 percent, respectively in those periods.
