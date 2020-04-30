App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra reports Q4 profit at Rs 803 crore; EBIT margin at 10%

The stock fell quite sharply not only during the March quarter, but also in full financial year 2019-20 and year-to-date 2020, down 25.8 percent, 27.1 percent and 30.6 percent respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Largecap IT company, Tech Mahindra on April 30 posted a profit of Rs 803 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1,145.9 crore profit in December ended quarter 2019.

The currency plays a key role in IT companies' revenues as any depreciation in rupee plays out well for export companies. The currency weakened by 6 percent during the March quarter as well as year-to-date 2020.

The stock fell sharply not only during the March quarter but also in the full financial year 2019-20 and year-to-date 2020, down 25.8 percent, 27.1 percent, and 30.6 percent, respectively. In comparison, BSE Information Technology index shed 17 percent, 16 percent, and 13 percent, respectively in those periods.

Close
Find All Earnings Related News Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Results #Tech Mahindra

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.