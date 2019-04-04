Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT may dip 10.3% QoQ to Rs. 1,078.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Information Technology sector. The brokerage house expects Tech Mahindra to report net profit at Rs. 1.078.5 crore down 10.3% quarter-on-quarter (down 11.7% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase 11 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 8,939.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 20.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,697 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.