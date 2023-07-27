Tech Mahindra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13,159.00 crore, up 3.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,159.00 crore in June 2023 up 3.55% from Rs. 12,707.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 692.50 crore in June 2023 down 38.8% from Rs. 1,131.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,529.70 crore in June 2023 down 23.6% from Rs. 2,002.20 crore in June 2022.

Tech Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.84 in June 2022.

Tech Mahindra shares closed at 1,143.20 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.