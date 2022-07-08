English
    TCS Q1 PAT seen up 0.9% QoQ to Rs. 10,050 cr: Motilal Oswal

    July 08, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects TCS to report net profit at Rs. 10,050 crore up 0.9% quarter-on-quarter (up 11.2% year-on-year).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 15.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 52,320 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1 percent Q-o-Q (up 7.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 12,510 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #IT #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll #TCS
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 01:04 pm
