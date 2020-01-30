TCI Developers Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.52 crore in December 2019 up 20.14% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2019 up 51.07% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2019 up 6.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2018.

TCI Developers shares closed at 359.80 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months