TataTeleservice Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 293.45 crore, down 12.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 293.45 crore in June 2019 down 12.26% from Rs. 334.45 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 228.85 crore in June 2019 up 49.75% from Rs. 455.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.65 crore in June 2019 up 56.71% from Rs. 43.17 crore in June 2018.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 2.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.39% returns over the last 6 months and -44.66% over the last 12 months.