Tata Steel BSL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,881.14 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

January 20, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Steel BSL Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,881.14 crore in December 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 5,038.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 913.19 crore in December 2020 up 282.09% from Rs. 501.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,649.37 crore in December 2020 up 462.75% from Rs. 293.09 crore in December 2019.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.59 in December 2019.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 43.80 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.92% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel BSL Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,501.205,187.305,038.11
Other Operating Income379.94332.10--
Total Income From Operations5,881.145,519.405,038.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,846.342,557.852,618.85
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks59.09488.16743.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost146.94136.54103.81
Depreciation374.96375.10372.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,204.381,229.791,294.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,249.43731.96-94.52
Other Income24.9825.9515.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,274.41757.91-79.20
Interest360.93415.89422.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax913.48342.02-501.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax913.48342.02-501.50
Tax0.290.31--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities913.19341.71-501.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period913.19341.71-501.50
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates913.19341.71-501.50
Equity Share Capital218.69218.69218.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.353.13-4.59
Diluted EPS2.350.93-4.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.353.13-4.59
Diluted EPS2.350.93-4.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips #Tata Steel BSL #Tata Steel BSL Limited
first published: Jan 20, 2021 08:55 am

