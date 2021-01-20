Tata Steel BSL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,881.14 crore, up 16.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,881.14 crore in December 2020 up 16.73% from Rs. 5,038.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 913.19 crore in December 2020 up 282.09% from Rs. 501.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,649.37 crore in December 2020 up 462.75% from Rs. 293.09 crore in December 2019.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.59 in December 2019.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 43.80 on January 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.92% returns over the last 6 months and 40.61% over the last 12 months.