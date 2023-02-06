Tasty Bite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore, up 42.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore in December 2022 up 42.08% from Rs. 74.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 233.79% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2022 up 243.43% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

Tasty Bite EPS has increased to Rs. 14.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.98 in December 2021.

