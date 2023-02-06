English
    Tasty Bite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore, up 42.08% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tasty Bite Eatables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.48 crore in December 2022 up 42.08% from Rs. 74.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 233.79% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2022 up 243.43% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021.

    Tasty Bite Eatables
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.48141.6274.24
    Other Operating Income--0.35--
    Total Income From Operations105.48141.9874.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.2289.9050.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.460.07-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.687.647.92
    Depreciation6.837.076.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8424.3314.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.4612.97-3.81
    Other Income3.342.122.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8015.09-1.81
    Interest2.612.341.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.1912.75-3.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.1912.75-3.64
    Tax1.423.24-0.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.779.51-2.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.779.51-2.82
    Equity Share Capital2.572.572.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6937.08-10.98
    Diluted EPS14.6937.08-10.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.6937.08-10.98
    Diluted EPS14.6937.08-10.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
