Tarmat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 33.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 438.68% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 55% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Tarmat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

Tarmat shares closed at 57.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.36% returns over the last 6 months and -10.09% over the last 12 months.