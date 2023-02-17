English
    Tarmat Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore, down 4.49% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tarmat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 33.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 up 438.68% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 55% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    Tarmat EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2021.

    Tarmat shares closed at 57.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.36% returns over the last 6 months and -10.09% over the last 12 months.

    Tarmat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.1628.9333.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.1628.9333.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.4417.1114.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.961.792.67
    Depreciation0.290.230.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.978.9914.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.490.821.28
    Other Income3.680.250.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.191.071.38
    Interest0.030.190.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.150.880.91
    Exceptional Items2.52----
    P/L Before Tax4.670.880.91
    Tax0.030.040.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.640.850.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.640.850.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.640.850.86
    Equity Share Capital21.3121.3113.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.180.400.65
    Diluted EPS2.180.400.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.180.400.65
    Diluted EPS2.180.400.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

