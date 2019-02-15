Tara Jewels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.94 crore, down 37.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.94 crore in December 2018 down 37.92% from Rs. 70.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.81 crore in December 2018 up 58.34% from Rs. 201.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2018 down 29800% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

Tara Jewels shares closed at 0.55 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -92.20% returns over the last 6 months and -96.62% over the last 12 months.