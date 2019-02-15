Tara Jewels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 43.94 crore, down 37.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tara Jewels are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.94 crore in December 2018 down 37.92% from Rs. 70.77 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 83.81 crore in December 2018 up 58.34% from Rs. 201.18 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 56.43 crore in December 2018 down 29800% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.
Tara Jewels shares closed at 0.55 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -92.20% returns over the last 6 months and -96.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tara Jewels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.94
|34.05
|70.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.94
|34.05
|70.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|55.02
|68.00
|7.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.55
|211.40
|46.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.86
|4.74
|5.57
|Depreciation
|2.09
|3.36
|3.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.67
|8.61
|12.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-59.26
|-262.06
|-4.88
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.72
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.52
|-261.34
|-3.47
|Interest
|25.29
|26.05
|17.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.81
|-287.39
|-20.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-179.79
|P/L Before Tax
|-83.81
|-287.39
|-200.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-83.81
|-287.39
|-201.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-83.81
|-287.39
|-201.18
|Equity Share Capital
|24.62
|24.62
|24.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.04
|-116.72
|-81.71
|Diluted EPS
|-34.04
|-116.72
|-81.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.04
|-116.72
|-81.71
|Diluted EPS
|-34.04
|-116.72
|-81.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited