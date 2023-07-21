English
    Tanla Platforms Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.25 crore, down 23.53% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanla Platforms are:Net Sales at Rs 247.25 crore in June 2023 down 23.53% from Rs. 323.32 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.47 crore in June 2023 down 40.5% from Rs. 17.60 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2023 down 33.79% from Rs. 24.12 crore in June 2022.
    Tanla Platforms EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in June 2022.Tanla Platforms shares closed at 1,117.25 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.06% returns over the last 6 months and 11.35% over the last 12 months.
    Tanla Platforms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.25255.10323.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.25255.10323.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.019.5912.45
    Depreciation1.751.711.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses222.37225.54290.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.1218.2618.48
    Other Income2.102.263.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2220.5222.44
    Interest--0.090.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.2220.4322.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.2220.4322.39
    Tax3.754.044.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.4716.3917.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.4716.3917.60
    Equity Share Capital13.4413.4413.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.341.30
    Diluted EPS0.781.341.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.341.30
    Diluted EPS0.781.341.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

