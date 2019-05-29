Talwalkars Fitn Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.88 crore, up 29.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.88 crore in March 2019 up 29.84% from Rs. 19.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2019 up 67.76% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.61 crore in March 2019 up 19.07% from Rs. 13.95 crore in March 2018.

Talwalkars Fitn EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2018.

Talwalkars Fitn shares closed at 52.40 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.55% returns over the last 6 months and 4.17% over the last 12 months.