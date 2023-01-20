English
    TAEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.42 crore, up 142.37% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.42 crore in December 2022 up 142.37% from Rs. 47.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.67 crore in December 2022 up 133.67% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2022 up 104.72% from Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2021.

    TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 14.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.35 in December 2021.

    TAEL shares closed at 1,036.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.09% returns over the last 6 months and 5.92% over the last 12 months.

    The Anup Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.42100.9647.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.42100.9647.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.4857.2935.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.23-0.23-17.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.874.914.50
    Depreciation3.162.932.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1818.5213.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5017.538.12
    Other Income1.181.030.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6918.568.75
    Interest0.430.260.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.2618.308.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.2618.308.45
    Tax5.594.592.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.6713.716.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.6713.716.28
    Equity Share Capital9.909.889.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8413.876.35
    Diluted EPS14.7713.776.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.8413.876.35
    Diluted EPS14.7713.776.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

