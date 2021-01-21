MARKET NEWS

Syngene International Q3 profit up 11% at Rs 102 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92 crore for the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a late night regulatory filing on Wednesday.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
 
 
Contract research, development and manufacturing services provider Syngene International has reported 11 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

Revenue from the operations stood at Rs585 crore in the quarter under review.

It was Rs 519 crore in December quarter 2019-20, it added.

"We are pleased to report third quarter growth in line with our guidance with revenue from operations growing 13 percent while PAT was up 11 percent,” Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Overall, the third quarter performance puts the company on course to close the year inline with its guidance, he added.

Shares of Syngene International were trading at Rs 608.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.52 percent from its previous close.
PTI
first published: Jan 21, 2021 02:34 pm

