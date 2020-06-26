Syncom Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 98.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 98.71% from Rs. 11.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2020 down 7.78% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2020 down 8.76% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.

Syncom Health shares closed at 2.60 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 173.68% returns over the last 6 months and 73.33% over the last 12 months.