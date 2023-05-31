Sybly Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 64.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sybly Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 64.53% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 140.5% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 231.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Sybly Ind shares closed at 5.44 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -18.20% over the last 12 months.
|Sybly Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.73
|--
|2.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.73
|--
|2.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.00
|--
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.08
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.07
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.02
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.17
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.58
|-0.17
|-0.27
|Interest
|0.13
|0.16
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.34
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|-1.21
|0.02
|-1.24
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.93
|-0.32
|-1.61
|Tax
|-0.60
|--
|-1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.33
|-0.32
|-0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.33
|-0.32
|-0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.35
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.35
|-0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.35
|-0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.35
|-0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited