Sybly Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 64.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 64.53% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 140.5% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 231.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 5.44 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -18.20% over the last 12 months.