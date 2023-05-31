English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sybly Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, down 64.53% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sybly Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 64.53% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 140.5% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 231.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Sybly Ind shares closed at 5.44 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and -18.20% over the last 12 months.

    Sybly Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.73--2.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.73--2.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.00--0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.080.11
    Depreciation0.050.070.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.020.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-0.17-0.28
    Other Income0.00--0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.58-0.17-0.27
    Interest0.130.160.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.34-0.38
    Exceptional Items-1.210.02-1.24
    P/L Before Tax-1.93-0.32-1.61
    Tax-0.60---1.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.33-0.32-0.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.33-0.32-0.55
    Equity Share Capital9.169.169.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.45-0.35-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.45-0.35-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.45-0.35-0.60
    Diluted EPS-1.45-0.35-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sybly Ind #Sybly Industries #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm