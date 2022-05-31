Sybly Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, down 31.88% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sybly Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in March 2022 down 31.88% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 24.56% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 161.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
Sybly Ind shares closed at 6.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|Sybly Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.05
|2.49
|3.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.05
|2.49
|3.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|2.01
|3.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.40
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.25
|-0.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.20
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.11
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.19
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.17
|0.13
|Interest
|0.11
|0.20
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.38
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|-1.24
|1.31
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|0.93
|0.01
|Tax
|-1.06
|--
|0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|0.93
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|0.93
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|1.02
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited