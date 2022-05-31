Sybly Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, down 31.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in March 2022 down 31.88% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022 down 24.56% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 161.54% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 6.50 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)