Sybly Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sybly Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in March 2021 down 9.41% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 down 283.58% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021 up 550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.
Sybly Ind shares closed at 5.20 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.05% returns over the last 6 months and 340.68% over the last 12 months.
|Sybly Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.01
|3.17
|3.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.01
|3.17
|3.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.02
|2.64
|3.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.69
|0.01
|-0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.26
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.14
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|0.19
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.08
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.14
|0.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.07
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.23
|0.29
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.23
|-0.34
|Exceptional Items
|0.11
|0.83
|0.33
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.60
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.45
|--
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|0.60
|0.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|0.60
|0.24
|Equity Share Capital
|9.16
|9.16
|9.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|0.66
|0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited