Sybly Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.01 crore in March 2021 down 9.41% from Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 down 283.58% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021 up 550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 5.20 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.05% returns over the last 6 months and 340.68% over the last 12 months.