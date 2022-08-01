Sybly Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 97.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 97.73% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 114.25% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 7.40 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)