    Swelect Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.05 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 85.05 crore in June 2023 up 22.87% from Rs. 69.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2023 up 507.2% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2023 up 188.16% from Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2022.

    Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2022.

    Swelect Energy shares closed at 527.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.70% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.

    Swelect Energy Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations85.0592.8769.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations85.0592.8769.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.6819.4632.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.5916.7013.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.3111.28-23.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.507.986.86
    Depreciation11.159.308.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0421.4528.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.396.712.50
    Other Income12.709.051.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1015.753.94
    Interest11.439.216.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.676.54-2.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.676.54-2.20
    Tax2.120.760.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.555.78-2.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---1.41--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.554.37-2.71
    Minority Interest-0.64-0.880.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.913.50-2.68
    Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.622.88-1.79
    Diluted EPS7.622.88-1.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.622.88-1.79
    Diluted EPS7.622.88-1.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

