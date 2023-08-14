Swelect Energy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.05 crore, up 22.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.05 crore in June 2023 up 22.87% from Rs. 69.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in June 2023 up 507.2% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.25 crore in June 2023 up 188.16% from Rs. 12.58 crore in June 2022.

Swelect Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.79 in June 2022.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 527.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.70% returns over the last 6 months and 43.55% over the last 12 months.