English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Swelect Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore, down 54.34% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Swelect Energy Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore in December 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 104.05% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in December 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021.

    Swelect Energy Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.69158.01113.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.69158.01113.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.6320.7954.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.2611.9418.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.2770.23-19.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.696.787.12
    Depreciation8.467.898.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0523.9322.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.3416.4422.37
    Other Income7.376.523.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7022.9626.33
    Interest8.447.975.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.2714.9920.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.2714.9920.34
    Tax0.100.021.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.1714.9718.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.11-8.65--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.946.3118.67
    Minority Interest0.18-0.680.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.765.6418.80
    Equity Share Capital15.1615.1615.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.624.1612.32
    Diluted EPS-0.624.1612.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.624.1612.32
    Diluted EPS-0.624.1612.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited