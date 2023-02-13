Swelect Energy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore, down 54.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.69 crore in December 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 113.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 104.05% from Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.16 crore in December 2022 down 50.28% from Rs. 34.51 crore in December 2021.

Swelect Energy shares closed at 347.05 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.62% returns over the last 6 months and 18.83% over the last 12 months.