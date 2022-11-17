SVP Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, down 27.44% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SVP Global Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in September 2022 down 27.44% from Rs. 31.32 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 81.04% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.
SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.
|SVP Global shares closed at 31.60 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.75% returns over the last 6 months and -71.79% over the last 12 months.
|SVP Global Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.72
|14.13
|27.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|3.92
|Total Income From Operations
|22.72
|14.13
|31.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.24
|12.42
|19.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.28
|4.02
|3.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.24
|0.30
|Depreciation
|1.84
|1.84
|1.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.52
|1.30
|2.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.65
|-5.68
|3.30
|Other Income
|--
|6.16
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.65
|0.48
|3.30
|Interest
|2.39
|2.43
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.26
|-1.95
|1.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.26
|-1.95
|1.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|-1.95
|1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|-1.95
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|12.65
|12.65
|12.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.15
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.15
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.15
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.15
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited