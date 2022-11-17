SVP Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore, down 27.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.72 crore in September 2022 down 27.44% from Rs. 31.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 81.04% from Rs. 1.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2022 down 12.65% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021.

SVP Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.