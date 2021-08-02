Suryalakshmi Co Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore, up 257.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.26 crore in June 2021 up 257.74% from Rs. 42.28 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2021 up 156.37% from Rs. 12.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.58 crore in June 2021 up 528.42% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.26 in June 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 71.85 on July 30, 2021 (BSE)