Surya Roshni Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,875.13 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,875.13 crore in June 2023 up 1.94% from Rs. 1,839.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.07 crore in June 2023 up 167.53% from Rs. 22.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.15 crore in June 2023 up 64.94% from Rs. 70.42 crore in June 2022.

Surya Roshni EPS has increased to Rs. 10.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.14 in June 2022.

Surya Roshni shares closed at 824.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.40% returns over the last 6 months and 126.30% over the last 12 months.