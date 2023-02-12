Suraj Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore, up 45.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore in December 2022 up 45.12% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

Suraj Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2021.

Suraj Ind shares closed at 120.10 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.28% over the last 12 months.