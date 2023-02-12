English
    Suraj Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore, up 45.12% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suraj Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore in December 2022 up 45.12% from Rs. 12.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 42.68% from Rs. 1.57 crore in December 2021.

    Suraj Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.7811.6012.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.7811.6012.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.251.561.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.507.208.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.430.34
    Depreciation0.250.250.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.510.460.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.811.701.36
    Other Income0.180.220.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.991.921.36
    Interest0.160.160.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.831.761.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.831.761.36
    Tax0.560.44--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.271.311.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.271.311.36
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.299.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.141.42
    Diluted EPS0.991.091.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.031.141.42
    Diluted EPS0.991.091.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
