Supreme Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,485.40 crore, up 41.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,485.40 crore in June 2022 up 41.77% from Rs. 1,047.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.09 crore in June 2022 up 29.29% from Rs. 146.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.70 crore in June 2022 up 28.28% from Rs. 205.56 crore in June 2021.

Supreme Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 20.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.56 in June 2021.

Supreme Petro shares closed at 888.75 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)