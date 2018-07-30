Supreme Petro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 836.88 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 833.65 883.46 694.77 Other Operating Income 3.23 4.16 11.75 Total Income From Operations 836.88 887.61 706.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 505.07 581.14 399.78 Purchase of Traded Goods 234.62 221.67 180.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.80 -50.10 60.89 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.37 8.86 9.97 Depreciation 5.60 5.15 5.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 56.90 57.67 36.94 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.13 63.22 13.47 Other Income 2.92 2.94 3.18 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.04 66.15 16.65 Interest 0.99 1.63 1.18 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.05 64.52 15.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.05 64.52 15.47 Tax 10.09 23.37 5.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.96 41.16 10.31 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.96 41.16 10.31 Equity Share Capital 96.50 96.50 96.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 4.26 1.07 Diluted EPS 2.07 4.26 1.07 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.07 4.26 1.07 Diluted EPS 2.07 4.26 1.07 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited