Supreme Petro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 836.88 crore

Supreme Petrochem has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 836.88 crore and a net profit of Rs 19.96 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 3.23 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 706.52 crore and net profit was Rs 10.31 crore, and other income Rs 11.75 crore.
Supreme Petro shares closed at 278.55 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -22.08% over the last 12 months.
Supreme Petrochem
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
833.65
883.46
694.77
Other Operating Income
3.23
4.16
11.75
Total Income From Operations
836.88
887.61
706.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
505.07
581.14
399.78
Purchase of Traded Goods
234.62
221.67
180.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-3.80
-50.10
60.89
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
10.37
8.86
9.97
Depreciation
5.60
5.15
5.13
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
56.90
57.67
36.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
28.13
63.22
13.47
Other Income
2.92
2.94
3.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
31.04
66.15
16.65
Interest
0.99
1.63
1.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
30.05
64.52
15.47
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
30.05
64.52
15.47
Tax
10.09
23.37
5.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
19.96
41.16
10.31
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
19.96
41.16
10.31
Equity Share Capital
96.50
96.50
96.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
2.07
4.26
1.07
Diluted EPS
2.07
4.26
1.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
2.07
4.26
1.07
Diluted EPS
2.07
4.26
1.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)