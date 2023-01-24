Supreme Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,310.73 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,310.73 crore in December 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 1,945.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.08 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 206.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.73% from Rs. 332.34 crore in December 2021.

Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.26 in December 2021.

Read More