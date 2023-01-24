English
    Supreme Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,310.73 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,310.73 crore in December 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 1,945.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.08 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 206.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 323.28 crore in December 2022 down 2.73% from Rs. 332.34 crore in December 2021.

    Supreme Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,310.732,086.581,945.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,310.732,086.581,945.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,617.501,597.761,317.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.1937.3938.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.62-33.01-33.90
    Power & Fuel69.8565.8651.00
    Employees Cost95.6987.8187.70
    Depreciation64.7664.8557.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses195.47183.52166.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax238.6582.40260.36
    Other Income19.8746.0314.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax258.52128.43274.87
    Interest1.151.200.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax257.37127.23274.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax257.37127.23274.41
    Tax63.2923.1467.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities194.08104.09206.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period194.08104.09206.59
    Equity Share Capital25.4125.4125.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.288.1916.26
    Diluted EPS15.288.1916.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.288.1916.26
    Diluted EPS15.288.1916.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
