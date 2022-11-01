Supreme Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,086.60 crore, up 8.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,086.60 crore in September 2022 up 8.2% from Rs. 1,928.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.02 crore in September 2022 down 64.14% from Rs. 228.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.65 crore in September 2022 down 51.52% from Rs. 314.88 crore in September 2021.

Supreme Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.00 in September 2021.

Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,171.30 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.19% returns over the last 6 months and -4.18% over the last 12 months.