    Supreme Holding Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, down 25.42% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Holdings & Hospitality are:Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in June 2023 down 25.42% from Rs. 18.23 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2023 down 26.48% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2023 up 35.11% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2022.
    Supreme Holding EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2022.Supreme Holding shares closed at 90.13 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.31% returns over the last 6 months and -13.17% over the last 12 months.
    Supreme Holdings & Hospitality
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.5916.8918.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.5916.8918.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0312.8714.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.580.840.52
    Depreciation0.100.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.301.591.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.591.501.95
    Other Income0.851.030.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.442.532.52
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.442.532.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.442.532.52
    Tax1.670.520.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.772.012.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.772.012.41
    Equity Share Capital35.4835.4835.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.570.68
    Diluted EPS0.480.560.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.570.68
    Diluted EPS0.480.560.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

