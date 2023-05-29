Suprajit Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 339.49 crore, down 4.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.49 crore in March 2023 down 4.7% from Rs. 356.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.56 crore in March 2023 up 0.4% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.36 crore in March 2023 up 3.06% from Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in March 2022.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 396.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 19.04% over the last 12 months.