Sunil Health Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore, up 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore in December 2020 up 23.54% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 5196.3% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020 down 17.28% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2019.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Sunil Health shares closed at 26.55 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)