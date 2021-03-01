English
Sunil Health Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore, up 23.54% Y-o-Y

March 01, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunil Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.31 crore in December 2020 up 23.54% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 5196.3% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020 down 17.28% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2019.

Sunil Health EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Sunil Health shares closed at 26.55 on February 26, 2021 (BSE)

Sunil Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23.3122.6718.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.3122.6718.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.347.908.72
Purchase of Traded Goods0.01----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.601.30-0.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.173.123.20
Depreciation1.551.541.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.177.834.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.530.990.87
Other Income3.660.530.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.131.511.70
Interest1.021.441.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.110.070.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.110.070.00
Tax-0.040.01--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.140.060.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.140.060.00
Equity Share Capital10.2510.2510.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.06--
Diluted EPS0.140.06--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.140.06--
Diluted EPS0.140.06--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sunil Health #Sunil Healthcare
first published: Mar 1, 2021 12:22 pm

