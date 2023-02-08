Sunflag Iron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.87% from Rs. 696.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.66 crore in December 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 42.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.78 crore in December 2022 up 34.78% from Rs. 88.87 crore in December 2021.

Sunflag Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 3.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2021.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 125.70 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.18% returns over the last 6 months and 56.34% over the last 12 months.