    Sunflag Iron Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sunflag Iron and Steel Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 869.42 crore in December 2022 up 24.87% from Rs. 696.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.66 crore in December 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 42.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.78 crore in December 2022 up 34.78% from Rs. 88.87 crore in December 2021.

    Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations869.42885.51696.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations869.42885.51696.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials528.77563.94451.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.36-44.17-22.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1127.6628.65
    Depreciation19.7619.7618.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses170.56175.91150.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.86142.4168.82
    Other Income3.161.011.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.02143.4270.02
    Interest21.7917.3113.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.23126.1156.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.23126.1156.42
    Tax19.0731.2514.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.1694.8642.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.1694.8642.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.500.230.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates59.6695.0942.61
    Equity Share Capital180.22180.22180.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.315.282.36
    Diluted EPS3.315.282.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.315.282.36
    Diluted EPS3.315.282.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited