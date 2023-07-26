English
    Sundaram-Clayto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.96 crore, up 8.53% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.96 crore in June 2023 up 8.53% from Rs. 512.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.69% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.71 crore in June 2023 up 82.46% from Rs. 56.84 crore in June 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.05 in June 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 5,216.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12,451.97% returns over the last 6 months and 13,660.49% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.96511.34512.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.96511.34512.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials272.16282.41290.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.41----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.52-1.69-13.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.7660.8657.85
    Depreciation24.9327.2323.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.46106.38120.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.7236.1532.63
    Other Income33.06127.080.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.78163.2333.26
    Interest30.7612.5910.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.02150.6422.99
    Exceptional Items-3.3325.7415.72
    P/L Before Tax44.69176.3838.71
    Tax16.7415.0210.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.95161.3628.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.95161.3628.43
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8179.7514.05
    Diluted EPS13.8179.7514.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8179.7514.05
    Diluted EPS13.8179.7514.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram-Clayto #Sundaram-Clayton
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

