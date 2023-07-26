Sundaram-Clayto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.96 crore, up 8.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.96 crore in June 2023 up 8.53% from Rs. 512.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.69% from Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.71 crore in June 2023 up 82.46% from Rs. 56.84 crore in June 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.05 in June 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 5,216.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12,451.97% returns over the last 6 months and 13,660.49% over the last 12 months.