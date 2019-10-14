Sun Pharma Q2 PAT seen up 12% YoY to Rs. 1,114.8 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Sun Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 1,114.8 crore up 12% year-on-year (down 20% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 7,988.9 crore, according to Emkay.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2 percent Y-o-Y (down 22 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,557.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.