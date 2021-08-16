Summit Sec Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, down 19.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in June 2021 down 19.42% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2021 down 12.98% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2021 down 22.43% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2020.

Summit Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2020.

Summit Sec shares closed at 708.00 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 78.99% over the last 12 months.