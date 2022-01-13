MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sumitomo Chemical Q3 PAT seen up 44.1% YoY to Rs. 78.1 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 644.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Broker Research
January 13, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Sumitomo Chemical to report net profit at Rs. 78.1 crore up 44.1% year-on-year (down 49.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 29.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 644.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 39.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 49.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 108.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #chemicals #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Sumitomo Chemical
first published: Jan 13, 2022 10:33 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.