    Subex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.29 crore, down 19.18% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:Net Sales at Rs 67.29 crore in June 2023 down 19.18% from Rs. 83.26 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.28 crore in June 2023 down 448.01% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2023 down 498.51% from Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2022.Subex shares closed at 32.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and -18.27% over the last 12 months.
    Subex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.2947.2783.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.2947.2783.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.3049.6751.56
    Depreciation3.873.822.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7334.3630.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.61-40.58-1.90
    Other Income1.353.722.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.26-36.860.75
    Interest0.700.720.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.96-37.580.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.96-37.580.47
    Tax1.329.60-5.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.28-47.185.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.28-47.185.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.28-47.185.54
    Equity Share Capital281.00281.00281.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.860.10
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.860.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.860.10
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.860.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 01:33 pm

