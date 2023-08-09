Subex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.29 crore, down 19.18% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 67.29 47.27 83.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 67.29 47.27 83.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.30 49.67 51.56 Depreciation 3.87 3.82 2.61 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 27.73 34.36 30.99 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.61 -40.58 -1.90 Other Income 1.35 3.72 2.65 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.26 -36.86 0.75 Interest 0.70 0.72 0.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.96 -37.58 0.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -17.96 -37.58 0.47 Tax 1.32 9.60 -5.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.28 -47.18 5.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.28 -47.18 5.54 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -19.28 -47.18 5.54 Equity Share Capital 281.00 281.00 281.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.35 -0.86 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.86 0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.35 -0.86 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.35 -0.86 0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited