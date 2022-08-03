business Stock Market Live: Siemens India Q3 Earnings Pointing To Capex Recovery? | Markets With Santo & CJ Siemens India Q3 earnings showed glimmers of recovery in India's much-awaited capex cycle with Santo seeing positives for the long term, but CJ remains sceptical and highlights the challenges facing the company. Watch the duo share their thoughts on what lies ahead for Siemens, Voltas, and Deepak Nitrite.