business Stock Market Live: Overview Of Macros & Markets | ITC, Zomato In Focus | Morning Trade Lots of macro indicators to monitor this week -- some already released, while other key statistics yet to pour out. We take a closer look at the state of the economy and its possible impact on the market mood with Siddharth Upasani of Moneycontrol. Stocks on the spotlight today: ITC, Zomato, Escorts Kubota. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Kunal Shah of LKP Securities.