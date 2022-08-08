business Stock Market Live: Is it time to Paytm karo? | Markets with Santo & CJ Paytm's Q1 results were a mixed bag but CJ sees enough positives for the stock to continue its revival story. Santo, however, is unimpressed by the continued widening of losses of Paytm. Watch the duo lock horns over the sustainability of gains in the new-age tech company. Plus the duo share their thoughts on Nykaa, SBI and M&M.