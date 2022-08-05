business Stock Market Live: Could This Be The Last RBI Rate Hike Of 2022? | Markets With Santo & CJ The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee will release the outcome of its 3-day meeting today and all bets are on another repo rate hike but CJ believes that this could be the last one for 2022. Watch Santo & CJ debate what lies ahead for RBI's rate hike trajectory plus their thoughts on Adani Enterprises, Gujarat Alkalies and Dabur India.