    Sterling Tools Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.10 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 155.10 crore in March 2023 up 12% from Rs. 138.48 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 30.84% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.09 crore in March 2023 up 13.69% from Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2022.
    Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2022.Sterling Tools shares closed at 423.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.35% returns over the last 6 months and 214.96% over the last 12 months.
    Sterling Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations155.10151.33138.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations155.10151.33138.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.4469.5752.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.28-4.859.44
    Power & Fuel--11.12--
    Employees Cost11.6911.099.55
    Depreciation7.627.676.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.2041.1049.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.8815.6410.62
    Other Income3.600.480.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4716.1111.59
    Interest2.032.241.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.4413.889.99
    Exceptional Items-3.29----
    P/L Before Tax8.1513.889.99
    Tax2.893.792.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.2610.097.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.2610.097.61
    Equity Share Capital7.207.207.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.802.11
    Diluted EPS1.462.802.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.462.802.11
    Diluted EPS1.462.802.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

