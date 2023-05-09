Sterling Tools Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 155.10 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 155.10 crore in March 2023 up 12% from Rs. 138.48 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 30.84% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.09 crore in March 2023 up 13.69% from Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2022.
Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2022.
|Sterling Tools shares closed at 423.30 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 69.35% returns over the last 6 months and 214.96% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling Tools
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|155.10
|151.33
|138.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|155.10
|151.33
|138.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.44
|69.57
|52.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.28
|-4.85
|9.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|11.12
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.69
|11.09
|9.55
|Depreciation
|7.62
|7.67
|6.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.20
|41.10
|49.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.88
|15.64
|10.62
|Other Income
|3.60
|0.48
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.47
|16.11
|11.59
|Interest
|2.03
|2.24
|1.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.44
|13.88
|9.99
|Exceptional Items
|-3.29
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.15
|13.88
|9.99
|Tax
|2.89
|3.79
|2.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.26
|10.09
|7.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.26
|10.09
|7.61
|Equity Share Capital
|7.20
|7.20
|7.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|2.80
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|2.80
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.46
|2.80
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.46
|2.80
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
