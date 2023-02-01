Sterling Tools Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore, up 71.13% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore in December 2022 up 71.13% from Rs. 121.45 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 154.9% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2022 up 71.1% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.
Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2021.
|Sterling Tools shares closed at 335.40 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 85.51% over the last 12 months.
|Sterling Tools
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|207.83
|178.60
|121.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|207.83
|178.60
|121.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|109.19
|90.28
|60.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.33
|-9.80
|-9.96
|Power & Fuel
|11.16
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.93
|12.49
|11.27
|Depreciation
|7.89
|8.01
|6.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.14
|60.59
|43.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.20
|17.03
|8.99
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.53
|1.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.82
|17.56
|10.01
|Interest
|2.35
|2.36
|1.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.48
|15.20
|8.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|6.73
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.48
|21.94
|8.33
|Tax
|4.56
|5.33
|2.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.92
|16.60
|5.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.92
|16.60
|5.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|13.92
|16.60
|5.46
|Equity Share Capital
|7.20
|7.20
|7.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|4.61
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|3.86
|4.61
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|4.61
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|3.86
|4.61
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited