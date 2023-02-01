Sterling Tools Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore, up 71.13% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 207.83 178.60 121.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 207.83 178.60 121.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 109.19 90.28 60.83 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.33 -9.80 -9.96 Power & Fuel 11.16 -- -- Employees Cost 12.93 12.49 11.27 Depreciation 7.89 8.01 6.77 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 45.14 60.59 43.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.20 17.03 8.99 Other Income 0.62 0.53 1.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.82 17.56 10.01 Interest 2.35 2.36 1.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.48 15.20 8.33 Exceptional Items -- 6.73 -- P/L Before Tax 18.48 21.94 8.33 Tax 4.56 5.33 2.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.92 16.60 5.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.92 16.60 5.79 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.33 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.92 16.60 5.46 Equity Share Capital 7.20 7.20 7.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 4.61 1.52 Diluted EPS 3.86 4.61 1.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 4.61 1.52 Diluted EPS 3.86 4.61 1.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited