    Sterling Tools Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore, up 71.13% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:Net Sales at Rs 207.83 crore in December 2022 up 71.13% from Rs. 121.45 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 154.9% from Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.71 crore in December 2022 up 71.1% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2021.
    Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2021.Sterling Tools shares closed at 335.40 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.76% returns over the last 6 months and 85.51% over the last 12 months.
    Sterling Tools
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations207.83178.60121.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations207.83178.60121.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.1990.2860.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.33-9.80-9.96
    Power & Fuel11.16----
    Employees Cost12.9312.4911.27
    Depreciation7.898.016.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.1460.5943.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2017.038.99
    Other Income0.620.531.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8217.5610.01
    Interest2.352.361.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.4815.208.33
    Exceptional Items--6.73--
    P/L Before Tax18.4821.948.33
    Tax4.565.332.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.9216.605.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.9216.605.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.9216.605.46
    Equity Share Capital7.207.207.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.611.52
    Diluted EPS3.864.611.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.611.52
    Diluted EPS3.864.611.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
